DACA participant challenges Trump move in court

He filed a lawsuit hours after the Trump administration announced DACA's termination

Washington (CNN) An undocumented immigrant from New York rushed to federal court Tuesday to challenge the termination of DACA -- a program protecting young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation -- hours after the Trump administration announced its termination.

Martin Batalla Vidal, a current participant in the Obama-era programmed called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, said that "everything has stopped" after the Trump administration's action. He lamented the fact that a program that "changed his life" is now being wiped from the books.

"Dreamers left everything behind, and DACA allowed me to work. Now that's being taken away," he said in a conference call.

He is looking to amend a case was originally filed last year concerning an expansion of DACA that had been struck down. Lawyers say President Donald Trump's actions violate federal law and the equal protection guarantee of the Constitution.

In a letter to US Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the US Court for the Eastern District of New York, lawyers for the National Immigration Law Center argue that the termination violated federal law that forbids "arbitrary and capricious" agency action.

