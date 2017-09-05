Dreamers on DACA's end: 'We will not be thrown back into the shadows'

"For many months, he have been telling us, 'I love the Dreamers.' You remember that?" Torres said, referring to the group of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

"He's lying. He's a person we cannot trust because you know why? He's racist."

"United We dream is ready (to) fight back," Martinez said at a protest across from the White House. "We know this is a symbol of what we saw in Charlottesville, another sign of white supremacists taking over. We will not be thrown back into the shadows.

"I will tell you, I believe in our democracy," she said. "I believe in the dream my parents crossed the border for 21 years ago. We are in a moment of uncertainty. It's more than undocumented young people. It's our democracy."

Protests had formed even before Attorney General Jeff Sessions made his widely anticipated announcement Tuesday that the Trump administration would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA , an Obama administration policy.

The program had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation.

The Trump administration also said it would continue renewing permits for anyone whose status expires in the next six months, giving Congress time to act before any og those currently protected lose their ability to work, study and live without fear in the United States.

In New York, demonstrators chanted "we are here" in Spanish as they marched down Fifth Avenue toward Trump Tower. They sat, locked arms and blocked traffic.

Reporters witnessed several individuals taken into police custody, but it's unclear if they were arrested. Organizers had previously told CNN this was a planned act of civil disobedience.

Students at Denver schools walked out of classes to protest the DACA order, CNN affiliate KDVR reported. They carried signs that said "Deport Trump" and "Dreamers to make America great again."

Protesters marched outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Phoenix and other cities.

DACA recipient Humberto Marquez traveled from Arkansas to protest Tuesday in Washington.

"I was already mentally prepared for this decision, There had been a lot of rumors. But I think that this decision, what it means to me is a lot of frustration and anger, but at the same time, I am very certain that our community is going to stand up, as it always has," Marquez told CNN en Español shortly after Sessions' announcement.

"This is not the first time that something positive has failed. So we are going to continue. We are going to keep pushing. We are going to keep fighting. We are here to stay."