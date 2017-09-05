Congress is back! Here are 10 major problems it faces.

(CNN) Republican members of Congress slinked off to their home districts last month having failed to make good on their seven-year-long pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump spent August vacationing in New Jersey while taking intermittent breaks to -- among other things -- attack Republican senators for a variety of reasons.

Then there is the devastation caused in Texas by Hurricane Harvey and the urgent need for federal funding to deal with it. And the ongoing Russia investigations -- both in Congress and outside of it. And the increasingly uncertain way forward -- if that even exists -- on North Korea. And Trump's promise to overhaul the tax code. And the looming deadline to make changes to Obamacare.

Did I mention the need to raise the debt ceiling? Or pass a budget to keep the government from shutting down?

All of which seems like an ill omen as official Washington returns this week with a series of legislative must-dos that would daunt even an executive and legislative branch operating in perfect harmony.