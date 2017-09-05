McCain, Flake oppose the end of DACA

Story highlights Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the end of DACA

Several GOP lawmakers oppose the decision

Washington (CNN) Republican Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake were among the first lawmakers to announce their opposition Tuesday to the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a decision that divides GOP members of Congress.

"President Trump's decision to eliminate DACA is the wrong approach to immigration policy at a time when both sides of the aisle need to come together to reform our broken immigration system and secure the border," McCain said in a statement. "I strongly believe that children who were illegally brought into this country through no fault of their own should not be forced to return to a country they do not know."

McCain also said in the statement he plans to work with other lawmakers to pass legislation on immigration reform.

"I will be working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to devise and pass comprehensive immigration reform, which will include the DREAM Act," he said.

