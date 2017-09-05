Publisher pulls book by Hillary Clinton's pastor, citing plagiarism

(CNN) The publisher of a book by Hillary Clinton's longtime pastor is discontinuing sales of the book and destroying remaining copies, saying that it found examples of plagiarism beyond those reported by CNN last month.

"Strong for a Moment Like This: The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton," is based on emails that the Rev. Bill Shillady, a United Methodist minister, wrote to Clinton from April 2015 through December of last year. Shillady described his emails as a way to minister to a candidate in perpetual motion.

But just days before the book hit stores on August 14, CNN reported that Shillady had copied content from another pastor without attribution in at least one of the devotionals he sent to Clinton. CNN's report triggered an "extensive review" of the book, said the Rev. Brian Milford, the president and publisher of The United Methodist Publishing House, which owns Abingdon Press, the book's publisher.

Abingdon Press was "alarmed to discover other content unattributed by the author," Milford continued in a statement.

"Abingdon Press has zero tolerance for plagiarism. Consequently, we have discontinued sales, will remove existing copies from all sales outlets, and will have them destroyed along with our existing inventory."

Read More