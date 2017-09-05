Coons: North Korea developments 'gravely concerning'

Story highlights North Korea announced it has successfully conducted its sixth nuclear test

Coons warned North Korea could be less than a year away from effectively building a missile that could reach the US

Washington (CNN) Sen. Chris Coons on Tuesday said the latest developments surrounding North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear-armed ICBM are "gravely concerning."

"The idea that this was an effective test, their sixth nuclear test of a thermo-nuclear device that was a hundred times greater than Hiroshima is gravely concerning," the Delaware Democrat said Tuesday night on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." "I think their next ICBM test will likely be elevating our level of concern."

On Sunday, North Korea announced it successfully conducted its sixth nuclear test, and readings showed that it was the most powerful weapon North Korea has tested to date.

"I think we have to presume that North Korea is making greater progress than we previously estimated," Coons said.

Coons, a member of the foreign relations committee, warned that the rogue nation could be less than a year away from effectively building a missile that could reach the United States. The US does not believe North Korean missiles are able to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere yet, Coons said, adding that this final step could take up to a year.

