Putin and Musk are right: Whoever masters AI will run the world

Gregory C. Allen is an adjunct fellow at the Center for a New American Security. In July 2017, his report "Artificial Intelligence and National Security" was published by the Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Follow him on Twitter @Gregory_C_Allen. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Last Friday, a million Russian schoolchildren watched a televised address from Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Artificial intelligence is the future, not only of Russia, but of all of mankind," Putin said. "Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world." After seeing Putin's comments, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that "competition for AI superiority at national level (is the) most likely cause of WW3."

Though never before stated so frankly by a head of state, Putin's views on AI are increasingly shared by national security leaders in the United States China and around the world. As I wrote in a report published by the Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, AI research is likely to deliver a revolution in military technology on par with the invention of aircraft and nuclear weapons. In other words, Musk is correct that each country is pursuing AI superiority and that this pursuit brings new risks.

But in spite of Putin's ambitious goals, Russia's pursuit of AI domination is unlikely to come in the form of generating AI technological breakthroughs. Both the United States and China possess digital tech industries that are larger, more sophisticated and growing faster than Russia's.

However, Russia could be a leader in weaponizing AI in pursuit of its grand strategy, which is to end US hegemony in the international system and re-establish Russian influence over the former Soviet region. Russia was never a leader in internet technology either, but the country has built a large and capable force of cyber hackers that knocked out a substantial portion of the Ukrainian power grid, infiltrated US nuclear facilities and brought chaos to the 2016 presidential election.

Indeed, even before Putin's comments, Russia's behavior demonstrated a keen understanding of how AI is likely to empower militaries and intelligence agencies -- especially those willing to break with international laws and norms. Over the past five years, Russia has been aggressively investing in new military robotics and unmanned systems, and testing these systems in Russia's conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. In 2015, the US Army's commanding general in Europe stated that when Ukrainians see Russian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, "they know in the next 10-15 minutes, there're going to be rockets landing on top of them."

