How Obama's note to Trump defied history

(CNN) The election had been bitter, and the outgoing President was miffed at the victor's arrogant promise that he would bring a political revolution to Washington, DC. He had no energy left for civility.

In fact, the nation's second President, John Adams, even skipped Thomas Jefferson's 1801 inauguration, leaving him only, in the words of historian Joyce Appleby, "a curt note informing him that there were seven horses and two carriages in the White House stables."

The tone of the inauguration day letter from outgoing President Barack Obama to President-elect Donald J. Trump, released Sunday, belongs to a different tradition, the modern presidential ritual of leaving private notes behind in the Oval Office desk as a parting gesture to its next occupant. Beginning with a short note from Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989, a Reaganesque "Don't let the turkeys get you down," the gesture became a tradition when George H. W. Bush, an enthusiastic letter writer, penned his "Dear Bill" note for Clinton in 1993. Despite the pain of his own crushing defeat, President Bush ended his letter with the gracious "I am rooting hard for you." The theme of President Bush's letter was that since we have only one President at a time, we want that individual to succeed.

While reflective of this tradition, Obama's "Dear Mr. President" letter is a departure from the billet doux of his recent predecessors -- truly unusual in the sweep of recent history. And yet it is not surprising, since it was written to someone who proudly declared himself as outside the modern presidential tradition.

The note is civil rather than colloquial, aspirational rather than inspirational. While longer, and characteristic of different aspects of the man (President Obama, Professor Obama and the private Barack Obama), the letter is also very much a product of the tumult of the 2016 election. At the risk of reading too much into a note, it appears to reflect not only careful crafting but also significant concern about the possible implications of a Trump presidency.

