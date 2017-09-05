Booker and Warren: Women in prison deserve dignity

Story highlights Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren: Women often face unjust conditions in prisons and are overlooked in policy discussions

Booker and Warren: The Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act would make our criminal justice system more just

Cory Booker is a Democratic US senator from New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren is a Democratic US senator from Massachusetts. The opinions expressed are their own.

(CNN) In discussions of prison reform, one group is nearly always overlooked: women. Women are the fastest growing segment of America's prison population, but because they are typically not the first image that comes to mind when someone thinks of an incarcerated person, they are often afterthoughts in policy discussions about ways to fix our broken system.

In July, we introduced the Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act, a bill that would help address the unjust conditions incarcerated women face. The bill would institute a number of reforms that strengthen family ties and support rehabilitation, including requiring the Federal Bureau of Prisons to consider the location of children when placing mothers behind bars, expanding visitation policies for primary caretakers, banning shackling and solitary confinement for pregnant women, and prohibiting prisons from charging for essential health care items, such as tampons and pads.

By treating incarcerated women with dignity and giving them basic support, we not only improve public safety and reduce recidivism, we live out our values, making our criminal justice system more just.

The mass incarceration wave that began in the 1980s had a devastating impact on women. Since 1980, the number of women serving time in prison has skyrocketed by over 700%, much faster than the rate of incarcerated men. The United States has less than 5% of the world's women, but it is now home to one-third of the world's incarcerated women. The vast majority of those women are black and brown, usually serving time for low-level, nonviolent offenses.

