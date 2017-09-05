Evacuated babies get to go home after Harvey

Story highlights The evacuated babies are set to return to Galveston on Tuesday

(CNN) Babies who were dramatically airlifted out of a neonatal intensive care unit about 120 miles away in Beaumont, Texas, last week are expected to return Tuesday as the hospital now has access to clean water.

"We're really excited. Now her grandma and everyone else can see her," said Martha Sifuentes, whose five-week-old daughter, Itzel, was one of the eight babies evacuated Friday to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

Sifuentes said she and her husband, Angel Gonzalez, were grateful to the doctors and nurses at UTMB and the Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

"Everybody has been so great and sweet and patient with her," she said.

The couple was separated from their daughter for a day after she was evacuated by helicopter because of flooding on the roads between Beaumont and Galveston. "It was heartbreaking," she said.

