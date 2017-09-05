Story highlights Iran and Syria draw in Tehran in World Cup qualifier

Syria can still qualify World Cup in Russia

(CNN) That Syria was even in with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup heading into the final match of qualifying against Iran on Tuesday was nothing short of a miracle.

In a country that has been ravaged by an ongoing civil war -- an estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed, according to the United Nations -- the national football team has provided the nation with a narrative of sporting success against all the odds.

A 3-1 "home" victory against Qatar on Thursday -- the game had to be staged in Malaysia due to the civil war -- meant a win against Iran would guarantee Syria a playoff place, although if South Korea failed to beat Uzbekistan, the Syrian team would qualify for Russia 2018 automatically.

Back in Syria huge television screens had been set up by the government in at least three squares in the capital Damascus to allow fans to watch the game in public.

Syria started on the front foot and their early dominance was rewarded with a goal, as Tamer Haj Mohamad bundled in the rebound after Omar Al Somah's free-kick was initially saved.

