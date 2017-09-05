Story highlights Putin: "We are not going to do this now. We will see how the situation develops"

Remarks are the latest in a series of tense diplomatic exchanges between US, Russia

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow may force the United States to cut an additional 155 of its diplomatic personnel in Russia if tensions persist between the two countries.

"We reserve the right to further reduce the number of US diplomats in Moscow," Putin told reporters at the summit of the BRICS nations in southern China. "But we are not going to do this now. We will see how the situation develops."

Putin's remarks Tuesday are the latest in a series of tense diplomatic exchanges between the two nations following US allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

The American plan to close the three diplomatic facilities followed Moscow's order for almost half of US personnel to leave their positions in Russia and the seizure of two US diplomatic properties in response to expanded sanctions passed by Congress.