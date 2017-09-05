Duchess of Cambridge topless photos were invasion of privacy

Paris (CNN) Photographs of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge sunbathing topless on vacation in 2012 were an invasion of privacy, a French court ruled on Tuesday.

The court awarded 100,000 euros in damages to the duchess and her husband, Prince William. It fined the editor of a glossy magazine and other individuals associated with the publication of the photographs 45,000 to 50,000 euros (about $54,000 to $60,000).

The couple had been seeking 1.5 million euros (nearly $1.8 million) in damages.

Closer magazine and regional newspaper La Provence published grainy photos that showed the duchess sunbathing topless while on holiday in the south of France.

The photos were taken with long lenses as the duke and duchess stayed at a private chateau owned by Viscount Linley, a nephew of Queen Elizabeth.