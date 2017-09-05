Submarine death suspect says heavy hatch killed reporter

Story highlights Madsen has been remanded to prison for four more weeks

The accused testified about the case in a Copenhagen court

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CNN) The Danish inventor accused of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his privately built submarine staunchly denied murdering the woman and called her death an accident, Danish national broadcaster DR reported.

Peter Madsen, who appeared in a Copenhagen court on Tuesday, testified that Wall was hit in the head by a 155-pound metal hatch and fell, the DR account said.

According to Madsen, Wall was climbing to the top of a platform where he was holding the hatch. He slipped and lost his grip on the hatch, which then hit her on the head, he said.

In his first public remarks since Wall's death, Madsen, 46, told the Copenhagen City Court that Wall was badly injured and probably dead.

He said he panicked and thought about suicide before deciding instead to dump her body at sea and sink the submarine.

