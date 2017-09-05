London (CNN) Four British soldiers alleged to be members of banned UK neo-Nazi group National Action have been arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terror.

The men were detained as part of a "pre-planned and intelligence led" operation, according to West Midlands Police, who said there was no threat to public safety.

All four suspects are being held by police. A spokesman for the British Army confirmed the arrests.

"We can confirm that a number of serving members of the army have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for being associated with a proscribed far-right group," an army spokesman told CNN.

"These arrests are the consequence of a Home Office, police force-led operation supported by the army."

