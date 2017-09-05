Story highlights Obama was one of several family members and celebrities who posed as Beyoncé

The pair have been friends for years

(CNN) If you missed the unofficial holiday Monday known as #BeyDay, fret not as we have a present for you.

Beyoncé celebrated her 36th birthday on Labor Day and fans weren't the only ones who flooded the internet with memes and tributes.

A group of her friends and family got in "Formation" to pay tribute to the superstar singer by donning her now famous outfit from that music video.

Images of several of the women, including fellow Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Bey's 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, her mother Tina Knowles, and friend Serena Williams in the get-up went viral.

Beyoncé's family & friends incl. Blue Ivy, Ms. Tina, Michelle Obama & Serena Williams paid tribute to #Formation in honor of her birthday. pic.twitter.com/hUfQWLsAxx — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 4, 2017

But it was the photo of former First Lady Michelle Obama sporting Beyoncé's twin braids and wide- brimmed black hat that gave the internet its whole life, prompting one person to tweet "Michelle Obama paying tribute to Beyoncé cleared my skin, watered my crops and added 20 years to my life."

Michelle Obama as Beyoncé in Formation extended my life expectancy and paid off my credit card bills 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/cKjVy7TwIw — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) September 4, 2017

Michelle Obama paying tribute to Beyoncé cleared my skin, watered my crops and added 20 years to my life pic.twitter.com/zK5tlpwdk0 — Alex (@Ale_Alex72815) September 4, 2017

