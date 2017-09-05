Madonna is happy she moved

Story highlights The singer posted she's living in Lisbon

She's had troubles receiving a package

(CNN) Madonna has left the United States and seems pretty content with her decision.

The singer recently posted on her Instagram account that she has moved to Portugal.

"The energy of Portugal is so inspiring," Madonna wrote. "I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!"

"It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point," she added.

The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ❤️🇵🇹. 🎼🎤🎬🎥. This will be the next Chapter in My Book! 📚📕📚📕📚♥️ It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! 🌏🎉🌈🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Read More