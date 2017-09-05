Madonna is happy she moved

Story highlights
(CNN)Madonna has left the United States and seems pretty content with her decision.
The singer recently posted on her Instagram account that she has moved to Portugal.
"The energy of Portugal is so inspiring," Madonna wrote. "I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!"
"It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point," she added.
The superstar and her family -- which grew in February after she adopted twin girls from Malawi -- had called New York City home, but now Lisbon appears to be Madonna's new homestead.
Madonna used a photo of baskets hanging from a kitchen ceiling to further express her joy.
"I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon," she wrote.
Not that the relocation has been without hiccups.
The singer, apparently, had some issues receiving a package since she moved.
"When you've been arguing with customs all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package," she wrote on a photo showing the singer looking none too pleased.