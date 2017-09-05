John Legend tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen

Story highlights Legend said the break up lasted half an hour

Teigen simply told him "No"

(CNN) They can laugh about it now, but there was a time when John Legend tried to end things with Chrissy Teigen.

The singer made the revelation during a recent interview with The Guardian

Legend and Teigen met in 2007, when the model was cast as the love interest in the music video for his song "Stereo."

"We spent the whole day dancing together, grinding together," he said. "And, uh, we made a music video."

They became a couple and have been together for more than a decade other than, Legend told the publication, an attempted breakup that lasted only half an hour.

