'American Horror Story: Cult' exploits political divide

(CNN) "American Horror Story: Cult" clearly intends to be provocative, using the toxic partisan political divide -- beginning with the 2016 presidential election -- as its jumping-off point. But producer Ryan Murphy's anthology series is too blunt an instrument to effectively probe that terrain, using the equivalent of an axe where a scalpel is required.

As a consequence, the opening chapters of the program's seventh edition feel as if they're exploiting the current climate as much as commenting upon it. And while the characteristically acerbic writing includes witty barbs and observations -- from those sporting MAGA hats to latte-sipping liberals -- the finer points are lost in lurid imagery and cheap scares, masquerading as smart TV.

"Horror Story" regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters again anchor the show, which opens with 90 seconds of news footage building toward election night. Peters' Kai sits alone exulting in Trump's victory, while Paulson's Ally melts into tears, aghast at what this political turn means for the nation as well as her wife Ivy (Alison Pill) and their young son.

The outcome, however, doesn't just unsettle Ally, but also unleashes a series of dormant phobias, including her fear of (sigh) homicidal clowns. She and her wife also retain a nanny, Winter (Billie Lourd, last seen in Murphy's "Scream Queens"), who might be the creepiest domestic since "Young Frankenstein's" Frau Blucher.

As noted, there are some clever asides scattered throughout, starting with a progressive's complaint about CNN not providing a "trigger warning" before announcing that Trump had won. Everything about the show, moreover, has been constructed to highlight partisan rifts, setting the story in Michigan (a state Trump narrowly won) and flitting around to topics like gun rights, race relations and immigration.

