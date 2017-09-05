Vladimir Putin warns world faces 'global catastrophe' over North Korea

Story highlights Putin urges against "military hysteria" in solving the crisis on the Korean peninsula

"Russia condemns this action from North Korea," Putin says

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the escalating crisis over North Korea's weapons program risks developing into a "global catastrophe" with mass casualties.

But Putin, speaking at the close of the BRICs summit in China on Tuesday, cautioned against "military hysteria" and said that the only way to resolve the crisis was through diplomacy.

He warned that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has calculated that the survival of his regime depends on its development of nuclear weapons. Kim had seen how western intervention in Iraq had ended in the overthrow of Saddam Hussein after which the country was ravaged by war, Putin warned, and was determined not to suffer the same fate.

"Saddam Hussein rejected the production of weapons of mass destruction, but even under that pretense, he was destroyed and members of his family were killed," Putin said.

"The country was demolished and Saddam Hussein was hanged. Everyone knows that and everyone in North Korea knows that."

