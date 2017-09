(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Trump ends DACA

President Trump, through Attorney General Jeff Sessions, confirmed that his administration is ending DACA , the Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. Nearly 800,000 people are at risk of losing the ability to work, study and live in the United States if Congress fails to act within the next 6 months.

The decision spurred reactions from Congress and corporate America , and protests erupted across the nation. Republican Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer were among the first lawmakers to oppose Trump's decision. The ACLU released a statement saying that "today is a cruel day for Dreamers, our families, and all Americans." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "it is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it."

At today's White House press briefing , Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump's DACA decision was "not an easy one" and "we have confidence that Congress is going to step up and do their job."