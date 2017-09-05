(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump ends DACA
President Trump, through Attorney General Jeff Sessions, confirmed that his administration is ending DACA, the Obama-era program that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. Nearly 800,000 people are at risk of losing the ability to work, study and live in the United States if Congress fails to act within the next 6 months.
The decision spurred reactions from Congress and corporate America, and protests erupted across the nation. Republican Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer were among the first lawmakers to oppose Trump's decision. The ACLU released a statement saying that "today is a cruel day for Dreamers, our families, and all Americans." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "it is particularly cruel to offer young people the American Dream, encourage them to come out of the shadows and trust our government, and then punish them for it."
At today's White House press briefing, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump's DACA decision was "not an easy one" and "we have confidence that Congress is going to step up and do their job."
Hurricane Irma
Irma strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on its way to possibly hitting the Caribbean and mainland United States. Florida has declared a state of emergency ahead of the "potentially catastrophic" storm. (If you're in Irma's path, here's a checklist to help you prepare.)
In other news
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the world of a "global catastrophe" over North Korea's weapons program.
-- The Russia investigation tension is building up as special counsel Robert Mueller and Hill investigators collide in parallel probes.
-- Sean Spicer's got a new gig: the paid speaking circuit.
-- A Utah hospital is no longer allowing nurses to interact with police after a nurse was arrested for refusing an officer's request to draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.
-- NICU babies who were airlifted from a hospital during Hurricane Harvey are being returned home.
-- A French court sided with Duchess Kate in a lawsuit over topless sunbathing photos.
-- ICYMI: Michelle Obama appeared in a photo channeling Beyoncé's "Formation" look to honor the pop star's 36th birthday yesterday.