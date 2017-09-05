Story highlights Diane Rwigara was Rwandan President Paul Kagame's only female challenger

Rwigara has been an outspoken critic of Kagame

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Diane Rwigara, a leading critic of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, was arrested on charges of tax evasion and forgery.

Rwandan police also posted a message on Twitter saying Rwigara and members of her family were held on Sunday for not responding to summons and were later released.

"They are accused of tax evasion, and secondly Diane Rwigara is accused of using fake documents while she was gathering signatures for (her) presidential candidacy," Theos Badege, police spokesman, told reporters on Monday, according to local media reports.

"They have been brought to CID for questioning, after refusing to respond to three summons as stated by the law. After questioning at CID, Anne Rwigara, Diane Rwigara and Adeline Rwigara were escorted home by the police."

Her friends and family say Rwigara is being persecuted for holding different views and championing Rwandans' rights.