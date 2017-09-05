Story highlights Economic powerhouses back in credit after slumps

Oil and agriculture rebound in Nigeria

Agriculture surges in South Africa but officials counsel caution

(CNN) Two of the largest economies in Africa are growing again after recessions.

Nigeria's GDP expanded by 0.55% in the second quarter of 2017 year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, ending five consecutive quarters of contraction. Quarter-on-quarter growth for the same period was 3.23%.

The South African economy grew by 2.5% quarter-on quarter for the three months to June 30 after two quarters of decline, according to official statistics.

Historic decline

Growth in Nigeria marks the end of its worst recession in 25 years.

