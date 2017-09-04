(CNN) Firefighters gained ground Sunday in their battle against the La Tuna brush fire near Burbank, California, in Los Angeles County.

Crews had the 7,000-acre blaze under 30% containment by Sunday evening -- up from 15% containment earlier in the day.

And Interstate 210, a major traffic artery in Los Angeles, was reopened Sunday after being partially closed since Friday because of the La Tuna fire.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze since last week.

More than 1,000 firefighters from the immediate region and throughout California are battling the fire, which has destroyed three homes and damaged one other, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said during a press conference Sunday. Burbank is in Los Angeles County.

There are 206 fire engines and nine helicopters dedicated to fighting the fire, Terrazas said.

A Super Scooper CL-415 firefighting aircraft from Canada is helping protect homes.

Strong winds

The fire started Friday and tore through the La Tuna Canyon Park area of the Verdugo Mountains, the Los Angeles Fire Department said

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a declaration of local emergency on Saturday that instructed all city agencies to "take all necessary steps to protect life and property in the area" affected by what is now the largest fire the city has ever seen.

"The La Tuna Canyon Fire is an emergency that requires all available resources to protect our residents and keep our homes and other structures out of harm's way," Garcetti said in a statement on Saturday.

Rain on Sunday was a mixed blessing, Terraza said, as it brought much needed moisture, but also strong winds that have blown the fire around.

At least 100 firefighters who were sent to Houston to help in Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts were heading back to California to help with the fire, Terrazas said.

According to Terrazas, it is the largest fire, by acreage, that the Los Angeles city area has ever seen.

Hot temperatures and high winds through the weekend in the Los Angeles area contributed to the "large plume growth and extreme fire behavior," the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said.