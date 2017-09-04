Breaking News

Harvey aftermath: FEMA to 'rush recovery money' for insurance claims

By Nicole Chavez and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 4:00 PM ET, Mon September 4, 2017

Floodwater from Harvey loaded with E. coli
Floodwater from Harvey loaded with E. coli

Story highlights

  • National Flood Insurance Program policyholders can get advance payments
  • Mexico says it will send relief supplies to US this week

(CNN)After Hurricane Harvey spawned epic flooding along the Gulf Coast, insured flooding victims will be able to get financial relief a little bit faster.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced a temporary change Monday that would "rush recovery money" into the hands of National Flood Insurance Program policyholders.
"When a policyholder contacts his/her insurer and verifies his/her identity, he/she can receive an advance payment for up to $5,000 on a flood claim, without an adjuster visit or additional documentation," FEMA said.
    Satellite images show Harvey's impact on Texas towns
    "Up to $20,000 may be advanced to a policyholder who provides photos and/or videos depicting damage and receipts validating out-of-pocket expenses related to flood loss, or a contractor's itemized estimate."
    In addition, policyholders affected by Hurricane Harvey who have not been able to renew their policies will get a grace period of 120 days to do so, FEMA said.
    It's part of the slow, arduous road to recovery as tens of thousands of people were uprooted from the historic hurricane and floods.
    Also on Monday, residents were able to return to the 1.5-mile evacuation zone near the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas. Organic peroxide overheated and ignited, causing multiple fires at the flooded chemical plant near Houston.
    As waters recede, attention turns to chemical facilities
    Officials let chemical containers catch fire and burn out rather than endanger firefighters, the EPA and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said in a joint statement.
    People living within 1.5 miles of the Arkema site were evacuated days before the explosions. The evacuation order was lifted after local officials determined it was safe to let residents return home.
    "I want to once again apologize to the people of Crosby and Harris County," said Richard Rowe, CEO of Arkema North America. "The implications of the evacuation, the implications of Hurricane Harvey on our Crosby site layered upon the impact it's had on their personal lives -- I can only begin to imagine."
    The Arkema plant represents just a snapshot of Hurricane Harvey's cascading effects. At least 53 people have died from the catastrophic storm, and tens of thousands of people are still living in shelters.

    Toxic waste sites flooded

    At least 13 toxic waste sites in Texas were flooded or damaged by Hurricane Harvey, the Environmental Protection Agency said. The 13 affected sites have industrial waste from petrochemical companies, acid compounds, solvents and pesticides.
    Photos: Hurricane Harvey engulfs Texas
    Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
    Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
    Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
    Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
    A baby sits with family belongings at a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/30/us/gallery-furniture-store-houston-shelter/index.html&quot;&gt; Gallery Furniture store&lt;/a&gt; in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
    A baby sits with family belongings at a Gallery Furniture store in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
    Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
    Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
    Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. &quot;Even Katrina wasn&#39;t this bad,&quot; Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
    Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
    Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
    Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
    A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
    A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
    Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
    Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
    The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
    The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
    Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
    Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
    Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
    Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
    Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
    Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
    Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
    Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
    Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
    Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
    President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/29/politics/trump-texas-harvey-visit/index.html&quot;&gt;Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs&lt;/a&gt; that will be needed to rebuild the region. &quot;Nobody&#39;s seen this kind of water,&quot; he said. &quot;Probably, there&#39;s never been something so expensive in our country&#39;s history.&quot; While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, &quot;We want to do it better than ever before.&quot;
    President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. "Nobody's seen this kind of water," he said. "Probably, there's never been something so expensive in our country's history." While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
    Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
    Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
    Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
    Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
    An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
    An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
    Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather&#39;s house in Houston&#39;s Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
    Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather's house in Houston's Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
    Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
    Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
    Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
    Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
    People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
    People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
    Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
    Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
    Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
    Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
    A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
    People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
    Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
    Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
    Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
    People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
    People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
    Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
    Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
    Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative&#39;s damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
    Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
    Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
    The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
    Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
    Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
    People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
    A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
    The EPA announced over the weekend that it had assessed 41 Superfund sites using aerial images.
    A Superfund site is land that is contaminated by hazardous waste and identified by the EPA as a candidate for cleanup because it poses a risk to human health and/or the environment.
    The impact of flooding on the sites is unknown. The EPA said its workers have not been able to "safely access the sites" but are ready to do so as soon as the floodwaters recede.
    In the Houston area, authorities had said it would take 10-15 days for floodwaters to recede.
    Why we don't yet know Harvey's true toll?

    Mayor: Houston open for business

    Most of Houston is operational and more than 95% of the city is dry, Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. He said most businesses will reopen Tuesday.
    What Hurricane Harvey left behind

    "And so if you have a conference, a convention, a concert, any of those things that were planned, that you were planning to come to this city, we are still ready to welcome you," he said. "On Tuesday we are getting back on our feet, and I'm expecting employees -- employers to open, employees to go to work. And all city employees, you are due back at work on Tuesday."
    But Turner said residents are still struggling, and first responders will continue going door-to-door to check on the elderly, housing conditions and disabled people.

    Mexico set to send help

    Mexico gets ready to bring relief to Texas flood victims
    Relief supplies and up to 50 Mexican medical professionals will soon cross the border to help thousands of flood evacuees in Texas, Mexican officials said.
    Mexico offered the United States aid last week, and Texas officials gave Mexico the green light Saturday to start sending help, said Carlos Manuel Sada, Mexico's undersecretary for North-American relations.
    More than a dozen trailers loaded with beds, portable generators, mobile community kitchens and other supplies will cross the border into Laredo, Texas, "in the coming days" and be taken to the Houston area.
    "On top of everything, there is a deep relationship between Mexico and Texas," Sada said.
    Woman reunites with her rescuer
    In 2005, Mexico sent drinking water and a convoy of soldiers among other supplies to help Hurricane Katrina victims.
    Impact Your World: Here's how you can help the victims
    As the government works to help those affected by Harvey, Hurricane Irma is looming in the Atlantic as a threat to Caribbean islands -- and potentially, by next week, to the United States.

    CNN's Polo Sandoval, Rene Marsh, Ralph Ellis and David Wright contributed to this report.