Story highlights Maria Sharapova exits US Open

The Russian was beaten by Anastasija Sevastova

Sevastova recorded a 5-7 6-4 6-2 win

(CNN) It hasn't been the smoothest of grand slam returns for Maria Sharapova but the Russian says she is just happy to be back playing on the sport's biggest stages.

Sharapova's run at the US Open, her first grand slam following a 15-month doping ban, was ended by Anastasija Sevastova Sunday after the Latvian won their fourth round match 5-7 6-4 6-2.

"It's been a really great ride in the last week," the 30-year-old Sharapova told reporters.

"Ultimately I can take a lot from this week. It's great to get that major out of the way. It was an incredible opportunity. I'm very thankful for it. I did my best. I can be proud of that."

Sharapova during her fourth round defeat to Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

