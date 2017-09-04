Miguel Indurain: The cyclist 'from another planet'

(CNN) Hunched over his handlebars, posterior on seat and barely a grimace on his face, the image of Miguel Indurain eating up the road before him became the iconic image of cycling in the early 1990s.

The Spaniard won the Tour de France five times in row -- the only man in history to do so -- between 1991 and 1995 to cement his place among the legends of his sport.

For all the accolades and adulation Indurain drew as an athlete, Indurain the man never changed. He remained humble and private, despite transcending his sport and changing the perception of cycling in Spain.

Oscar Pereiro, a fellow Spanish cyclist and himself a Tour de France winner in 2006 -- the Spaniard inherited the 2006 title after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping -- has got to know Indurain well in the years since the pair retired.

Indurain put an end to his professional cycling career four years before Pereiro began his, leaving an indelible mark on the up-and-coming rider's generation.

