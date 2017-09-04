Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray is tackled by Alabama defensive backs Anthony Averett, top, and Shyheim Carter during a college football game in Atlanta on Saturday, September 2. Alabama won 24-7 in what was an opening matchup of two top-ranked teams. Alabama came into the game No. 1 in the country, while Florida State was No. 3. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Japan's Hifumi Abe throws Ukraine's Georgii Zantaraia at the World Judo Championships on Tuesday, August 29. Abe defeated Zantaraia in the quarterfinals and went on to win gold in their weight class. Hide Caption 2 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto high-fives Walter Herbert after hitting a home run against the New York Mets on Thursday, August 31. Walter, a 6-year-old battling cancer, also received a bat and a jersey from Votto after the home run. Hide Caption 3 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos UCLA wide receivers Jordan Lasley, left, and Theo Howard celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown during the Bruins' spectacular comeback against Texas A&M on Sunday, September 3. UCLA trailed 44-10 with two minutes left in the third quarter, but it rallied to win 45-44. Lasley caught the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds left. Hide Caption 4 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Alize Cornet returns a shot during her second-round match at the US Open on Wednesday, August 30. Hide Caption 5 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos David Colturi leaps over Texas' Possum Kingdom Lake as he competes in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Sunday, September 3. Hide Caption 6 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Detroit outfielder Mikie Mahtook is hit by a pitch during a game against Cleveland on Friday, September 1. Hide Caption 7 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Thai goalkeeper Nont Muangngam punches the ball past Malaysia's Thanabalan Nadarajah during the final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 29. Thailand won 1-0. Hide Caption 8 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Belgium's Sam Deroo tries to spike the ball past Serbian blockers on Sunday, September 3. It was the third-place game at the European Volleyball Championship, and Serbia won in five sets. Russia won the tournament for the 14th time. Hide Caption 9 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos San Francisco tight end Logan Paulsen is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Brandon Stewart during an NFL preseason game on Thursday, August 31. Hide Caption 10 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos The Baltimore Orioles celebrate after Jonathan Schoop, not pictured, hit a walk-off double to beat Toronto in the 13th inning on Friday, September 1. Hide Caption 11 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Khosit Phetpradab, a badminton player from Thailand, returns a shot against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during the final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 29. Christie took home the gold. Hide Caption 12 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Swiss soccer player Stephan Lichtsteiner slides on the wet turf during a World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Thursday, August 31. Lichtsteiner scored a goal in the match as Switzerland won 3-0. Hide Caption 13 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Sarah Perkins, left, and Leah Kaslar compete for a ball during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, September 2. Perkins' Victoria team defeated Kaslar's Allies by 97 points. Hide Caption 14 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos USC long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind, leads the school's marching band after the football team defeated Western Michigan on Saturday, September 2. Olson played in a game for the first time in his career, snapping the ball for a successful extra point. Hide Caption 15 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Colorado's Ian Desmond, bottom left, is tagged out by Detroit catcher James McCann during a play at the plate on Tuesday, August 29. Hide Caption 16 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Shakhram Giyasov, a boxer from Uzbekistan, takes a punch from Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov during a welterweight bout in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, September 1. Giyasov defeated Zhussupov in what was a semifinal match at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. Giyasov went on to win the gold medal. Zhussupov got the bronze. Hide Caption 17 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Wanganui rugby player Simon Dibben slides into the mud as Travis Scott tackles him in Paeroa, New Zealand, on Saturday, September 2. Hide Caption 18 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Rafael Nadal serves the ball during his first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday, August 29. Hide Caption 19 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen leaps into the wall but can't make the catch during a game against Cincinnati on Friday, September 1. Hide Caption 20 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Dallas guard Skylar Diggins-Smith looks to pass as she's guarded by Chicago's Jessica Breland, left, and Cappie Pondexter during a WNBA game on Wednesday, August 30. Hide Caption 21 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis pulls in a pass as he's defended by Rutgers cornerback Blessuan Austin during a college football game in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Friday, September 1. Pettis was ruled out of bounds on the play. Hide Caption 22 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel knocks his cap off his head after missing a putt in Norton, Massachusetts, on Friday, September 1. Hide Caption 23 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Spanish defender Sergio Ramos clears the ball near Italy's Andrea Belotti during a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, September 2. Spain won the match 3-0 in Madrid. Hide Caption 24 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos A participant gets dirty during the Xletix Challenge, an obstacle course in Wuppertal, Germany, on Sunday, September 3. Hide Caption 25 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos USC cornerback Jack Jones, top, defends Western Michigan wide receiver Keishawn Watson during a college football game in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 2. Hide Caption 26 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, center, celebrates his win in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, September 3. Joining him on the podium were second-placed Valtteri Bottas, left, and third-placed Sebastian Vettel. Hide Caption 27 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella dislodges the stumps as Indian captain Virat Kohli successfully dives into the crease during a cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, August 31. India swept Sri Lanka in five one-day internationals. Hide Caption 28 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Colombian striker Radamel Falcao reacts as Venezuela's Mikel Villanueva reaches the ball during a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, August 31. The match ended scoreless. Hide Caption 29 of 30