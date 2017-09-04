What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Updated 9:52 PM ET, Mon September 4, 2017

Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray is tackled by Alabama defensive backs Anthony Averett, top, and Shyheim Carter during a college football game in Atlanta on Saturday, September 2. Alabama won 24-7 in what was an opening matchup of two top-ranked teams. Alabama came into the game No. 1 in the country, while Florida State was No. 3.
Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray is tackled by Alabama defensive backs Anthony Averett, top, and Shyheim Carter during a college football game in Atlanta on Saturday, September 2. Alabama won 24-7 in what was an opening matchup of two top-ranked teams. Alabama came into the game No. 1 in the country, while Florida State was No. 3.
Japan&#39;s Hifumi Abe throws Ukraine&#39;s Georgii Zantaraia at the World Judo Championships on Tuesday, August 29. Abe defeated Zantaraia in the quarterfinals and went on to win gold in their weight class.
Japan's Hifumi Abe throws Ukraine's Georgii Zantaraia at the World Judo Championships on Tuesday, August 29. Abe defeated Zantaraia in the quarterfinals and went on to win gold in their weight class.
Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto high-fives Walter Herbert after hitting a home run against the New York Mets on Thursday, August 31. Walter, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/mlb/2017/08/31/reds-joey-votto-superbubz-walter-herbert-home-run/621821001/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a 6-year-old battling cancer,&lt;/a&gt; also received a bat and a jersey from Votto after the home run.
Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto high-fives Walter Herbert after hitting a home run against the New York Mets on Thursday, August 31. Walter, a 6-year-old battling cancer, also received a bat and a jersey from Votto after the home run.
UCLA wide receivers Jordan Lasley, left, and Theo Howard celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown during the Bruins&#39; &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2731294-josh-rosen-ucla-erase-34-point-deficit-to-shock-texas-am-45-44&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spectacular comeback against Texas A&amp;amp;M&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, September 3. UCLA trailed 44-10 with two minutes left in the third quarter, but it rallied to win 45-44. Lasley caught the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds left.
UCLA wide receivers Jordan Lasley, left, and Theo Howard celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown during the Bruins' spectacular comeback against Texas A&M on Sunday, September 3. UCLA trailed 44-10 with two minutes left in the third quarter, but it rallied to win 45-44. Lasley caught the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds left.
Alize Cornet returns a shot during her second-round match at the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.
Alize Cornet returns a shot during her second-round match at the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.
David Colturi leaps over Texas&#39; Possum Kingdom Lake as he competes in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Sunday, September 3.
David Colturi leaps over Texas' Possum Kingdom Lake as he competes in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Sunday, September 3.
Detroit outfielder Mikie Mahtook is hit by a pitch during a game against Cleveland on Friday, September 1.
Detroit outfielder Mikie Mahtook is hit by a pitch during a game against Cleveland on Friday, September 1.
Thai goalkeeper Nont Muangngam punches the ball past Malaysia&#39;s Thanabalan Nadarajah during the final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 29. Thailand won 1-0.
Thai goalkeeper Nont Muangngam punches the ball past Malaysia's Thanabalan Nadarajah during the final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 29. Thailand won 1-0.
Belgium&#39;s Sam Deroo tries to spike the ball past Serbian blockers on Sunday, September 3. It was the third-place game at the European Volleyball Championship, and Serbia won in five sets. Russia won the tournament for the 14th time.
Belgium's Sam Deroo tries to spike the ball past Serbian blockers on Sunday, September 3. It was the third-place game at the European Volleyball Championship, and Serbia won in five sets. Russia won the tournament for the 14th time.
San Francisco tight end Logan Paulsen is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Brandon Stewart during an NFL preseason game on Thursday, August 31.
San Francisco tight end Logan Paulsen is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Brandon Stewart during an NFL preseason game on Thursday, August 31.
The Baltimore Orioles celebrate after Jonathan Schoop, not pictured, hit a walk-off double to beat Toronto in the 13th inning on Friday, September 1.
The Baltimore Orioles celebrate after Jonathan Schoop, not pictured, hit a walk-off double to beat Toronto in the 13th inning on Friday, September 1.
Khosit Phetpradab, a badminton player from Thailand, returns a shot against Indonesia&#39;s Jonatan Christie during the final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 29. Christie took home the gold.
Khosit Phetpradab, a badminton player from Thailand, returns a shot against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during the final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 29. Christie took home the gold.
Swiss soccer player Stephan Lichtsteiner slides on the wet turf during a World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Thursday, August 31. Lichtsteiner scored a goal in the match as Switzerland won 3-0.
Swiss soccer player Stephan Lichtsteiner slides on the wet turf during a World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Thursday, August 31. Lichtsteiner scored a goal in the match as Switzerland won 3-0.
Sarah Perkins, left, and Leah Kaslar compete for a ball during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, September 2. Perkins&#39; Victoria team defeated Kaslar&#39;s Allies by 97 points.
Sarah Perkins, left, and Leah Kaslar compete for a ball during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, September 2. Perkins' Victoria team defeated Kaslar's Allies by 97 points.
USC long snapper Jake Olson, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/06/health/turning-points-jake-olson/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who is blind,&lt;/a&gt; leads the school&#39;s marching band after the football team defeated Western Michigan on Saturday, September 2. Olson &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2731160-blind-usc-long-snapper-jake-olson-takes-field-for-successful-extra-point-attempt&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;played in a game&lt;/a&gt; for the first time in his career, snapping the ball for a successful extra point.
USC long snapper Jake Olson, who is blind, leads the school's marching band after the football team defeated Western Michigan on Saturday, September 2. Olson played in a game for the first time in his career, snapping the ball for a successful extra point.
Colorado&#39;s Ian Desmond, bottom left, is tagged out by Detroit catcher James McCann during a play at the plate on Tuesday, August 29.
Colorado's Ian Desmond, bottom left, is tagged out by Detroit catcher James McCann during a play at the plate on Tuesday, August 29.
Shakhram Giyasov, a boxer from Uzbekistan, takes a punch from Kazakhstan&#39;s Ablaikhan Zhussupov during a welterweight bout in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, September 1. Giyasov defeated Zhussupov in what was a semifinal match at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. Giyasov went on to win the gold medal. Zhussupov got the bronze.
Shakhram Giyasov, a boxer from Uzbekistan, takes a punch from Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov during a welterweight bout in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, September 1. Giyasov defeated Zhussupov in what was a semifinal match at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. Giyasov went on to win the gold medal. Zhussupov got the bronze.
Wanganui rugby player Simon Dibben slides into the mud as Travis Scott tackles him in Paeroa, New Zealand, on Saturday, September 2.
Wanganui rugby player Simon Dibben slides into the mud as Travis Scott tackles him in Paeroa, New Zealand, on Saturday, September 2.
Rafael Nadal serves the ball during his first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.
Rafael Nadal serves the ball during his first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.
Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen leaps into the wall but can&#39;t make the catch during a game against Cincinnati on Friday, September 1.
Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen leaps into the wall but can't make the catch during a game against Cincinnati on Friday, September 1.
Dallas guard Skylar Diggins-Smith looks to pass as she&#39;s guarded by Chicago&#39;s Jessica Breland, left, and Cappie Pondexter during a WNBA game on Wednesday, August 30.
Dallas guard Skylar Diggins-Smith looks to pass as she's guarded by Chicago's Jessica Breland, left, and Cappie Pondexter during a WNBA game on Wednesday, August 30.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis pulls in a pass as he&#39;s defended by Rutgers cornerback Blessuan Austin during a college football game in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Friday, September 1. Pettis was ruled out of bounds on the play.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis pulls in a pass as he's defended by Rutgers cornerback Blessuan Austin during a college football game in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Friday, September 1. Pettis was ruled out of bounds on the play.
PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel knocks his cap off his head after missing a putt in Norton, Massachusetts, on Friday, September 1.
PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel knocks his cap off his head after missing a putt in Norton, Massachusetts, on Friday, September 1.
Spanish defender Sergio Ramos clears the ball near Italy&#39;s Andrea Belotti during a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, September 2. Spain won the match 3-0 in Madrid.
Spanish defender Sergio Ramos clears the ball near Italy's Andrea Belotti during a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, September 2. Spain won the match 3-0 in Madrid.
A participant gets dirty during the Xletix Challenge, an obstacle course in Wuppertal, Germany, on Sunday, September 3.
A participant gets dirty during the Xletix Challenge, an obstacle course in Wuppertal, Germany, on Sunday, September 3.
USC cornerback Jack Jones, top, defends Western Michigan wide receiver Keishawn Watson during a college football game in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 2.
USC cornerback Jack Jones, top, defends Western Michigan wide receiver Keishawn Watson during a college football game in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 2.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, center, celebrates &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/03/motorsport/lewis-hamilton-wins-monza-formula-one-sebastian-vettel-ferrari/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his win in the Italian Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, September 3. Joining him on the podium were second-placed Valtteri Bottas, left, and third-placed Sebastian Vettel.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, center, celebrates his win in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, September 3. Joining him on the podium were second-placed Valtteri Bottas, left, and third-placed Sebastian Vettel.
Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella dislodges the stumps as Indian captain Virat Kohli successfully dives into the crease during a cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, August 31. India swept Sri Lanka in five one-day internationals.
Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella dislodges the stumps as Indian captain Virat Kohli successfully dives into the crease during a cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, August 31. India swept Sri Lanka in five one-day internationals.
Colombian striker Radamel Falcao reacts as Venezuela&#39;s Mikel Villanueva reaches the ball during a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, August 31. The match ended scoreless.
Colombian striker Radamel Falcao reacts as Venezuela's Mikel Villanueva reaches the ball during a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, August 31. The match ended scoreless.
A squash court is reflected during a tournament in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, September 3. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/28/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0829/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 25 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
A squash court is reflected during a tournament in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, September 3.
Take a look at 30 amazing sports photos from August 29 through September 4.