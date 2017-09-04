What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Florida State wide receiver Nyqwan Murray is tackled by Alabama defensive backs Anthony Averett, top, and Shyheim Carter during a college football game in Atlanta on Saturday, September 2. Alabama won 24-7 in what was an opening matchup of two top-ranked teams. Alabama came into the game No. 1 in the country, while Florida State was No. 3.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Japan's Hifumi Abe throws Ukraine's Georgii Zantaraia at the World Judo Championships on Tuesday, August 29. Abe defeated Zantaraia in the quarterfinals and went on to win gold in their weight class.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Alize Cornet returns a shot during her second-round match at the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
David Colturi leaps over Texas' Possum Kingdom Lake as he competes in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Sunday, September 3.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Detroit outfielder Mikie Mahtook is hit by a pitch during a game against Cleveland on Friday, September 1.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Thai goalkeeper Nont Muangngam punches the ball past Malaysia's Thanabalan Nadarajah during the final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 29. Thailand won 1-0.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Belgium's Sam Deroo tries to spike the ball past Serbian blockers on Sunday, September 3. It was the third-place game at the European Volleyball Championship, and Serbia won in five sets. Russia won the tournament for the 14th time.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
San Francisco tight end Logan Paulsen is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Brandon Stewart during an NFL preseason game on Thursday, August 31.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
The Baltimore Orioles celebrate after Jonathan Schoop, not pictured, hit a walk-off double to beat Toronto in the 13th inning on Friday, September 1.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Khosit Phetpradab, a badminton player from Thailand, returns a shot against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie during the final of the Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, August 29. Christie took home the gold.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Swiss soccer player Stephan Lichtsteiner slides on the wet turf during a World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Thursday, August 31. Lichtsteiner scored a goal in the match as Switzerland won 3-0.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Sarah Perkins, left, and Leah Kaslar compete for a ball during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, September 2. Perkins' Victoria team defeated Kaslar's Allies by 97 points.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Colorado's Ian Desmond, bottom left, is tagged out by Detroit catcher James McCann during a play at the plate on Tuesday, August 29.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Shakhram Giyasov, a boxer from Uzbekistan, takes a punch from Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov during a welterweight bout in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, September 1. Giyasov defeated Zhussupov in what was a semifinal match at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. Giyasov went on to win the gold medal. Zhussupov got the bronze.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Wanganui rugby player Simon Dibben slides into the mud as Travis Scott tackles him in Paeroa, New Zealand, on Saturday, September 2.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Rafael Nadal serves the ball during his first-round match at the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Pittsburgh center fielder Andrew McCutchen leaps into the wall but can't make the catch during a game against Cincinnati on Friday, September 1.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Dallas guard Skylar Diggins-Smith looks to pass as she's guarded by Chicago's Jessica Breland, left, and Cappie Pondexter during a WNBA game on Wednesday, August 30.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis pulls in a pass as he's defended by Rutgers cornerback Blessuan Austin during a college football game in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Friday, September 1. Pettis was ruled out of bounds on the play.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel knocks his cap off his head after missing a putt in Norton, Massachusetts, on Friday, September 1.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Spanish defender Sergio Ramos clears the ball near Italy's Andrea Belotti during a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, September 2. Spain won the match 3-0 in Madrid.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
A participant gets dirty during the Xletix Challenge, an obstacle course in Wuppertal, Germany, on Sunday, September 3.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
USC cornerback Jack Jones, top, defends Western Michigan wide receiver Keishawn Watson during a college football game in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 2.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella dislodges the stumps as Indian captain Virat Kohli successfully dives into the crease during a cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, August 31. India swept Sri Lanka in five one-day internationals.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Colombian striker Radamel Falcao reacts as Venezuela's Mikel Villanueva reaches the ball during a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, August 31. The match ended scoreless.
What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos