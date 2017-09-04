Hispanic business leader: Trump's 'a liar' if he ends DACA

Story highlights Palomarez said he might leave Trump's diversity council if Trump ends DACA

"This would be a deplorable action on behalf of this President," he said

Washington (CNN) Javier Palomarez, the head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said Monday he plans to work until the "bloody end" to sway President Donald Trump to keep intact an Obama-era program extending legal protections to young undocumented immigrants.

Palomarez, who is also a member of the White House's National Diversity Council, said Trump would be going back on his word to treat the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with "heart" if he does make the decision to end it.

"If he gets rid of DACA, he's showing that he is a liar," Palomarez told CNN's Jim Acosta.

Trump said from the outset of his presidency he would treat DACA carefully and promised to "show great heart" when asked how he would handle the program.

And last week , Trump said, "We love the 'Dreamers,; " referring to undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children and want to continue living their lives in the country.

