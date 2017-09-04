Haley: Kim Jong Un 'begging for war'

Story highlights US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said North Korea was "begging for war"

Haley spoke at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council

(CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "begging for war" as she urged the UN Security Council to adopt the strongest sanctions measures possible to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Speaking at a Security Council emergency meeting, Haley said North Korea's sixth nuclear test was a clear sign that "the time for half measures" from the UN had to end.

"Enough is enough," Haley said. "We have taken an incremental approach, and despite the best of intentions, it has not worked."

Haley began her statement by ticking through all of the resolutions the Security Council has passed in response to North Korea's provocations over the past two-plus decades, making the point that the UN has been united condemning Pyongyang but the efforts have not managed to stop its nuclear progress.

She said the US does not want war but will defend itself when North Korea is issuing threats with missiles pointed at US territories.

