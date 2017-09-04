Pending DACA decision sparks reaction on both sides

(CNN) Reaction to reports that President Donald Trump plans to end a program protecting undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation sparked a backlash on Sunday.

Trump is expected to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects so-called "Dreamers" from being forced out of the country, four sources familiar with the decision told CNN.

Two of the sources said the plan is to have a six-month delay in any action regarding the DACA program. This would be intended to grant Congress time to pass a fix through legislation that would mitigate the effects of the rollback and potentially let the nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants working and studying in the US to stay.

The DACA program, which gives qualified applicants protections from deportation, is popular among Democrats and moderate Republicans, many of whom have introduced legislation in Congress to try to protect the population permanently.

Permits under DACA are granted for two years before needing to be renewed. A recent study by groups that support DACA estimated that 1,400 people a day could lose their protections if renewals were ended.