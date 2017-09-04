Accepting North Korean nukes is not an option

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former British Army officer, is director of Doctors Under Fire, a campaign against attacks on hospitals in war zones. He is also the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear adviser to the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations. The views expressed here are his own.

(CNN) Over the weekend, North Korea successfully tested what it claims to be a hydrogen bomb. After months of increasingly impressive missile launches -- and threats from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of striking the US territory of Guam -- the reality of North Korea possessing a nuclear-tipped missile that could hit the US seems to be creeping ever closer.

But is Kim's latest stunt just extravagant bluff in response to US and Korean military activity around the Korean Peninsula and strong condemnation from the UN, or is it something we need to take very seriously?

The people of South Korea appear to be not overly vexed, but then have the Terminal High Altitude Defense system -- THAAD -- which could keep them safe, even in the event of a nuclear strike.

Whatever you think of Kim Jong Un -- his motives, his credibility, even his sanity -- it should be noted that, thus far, he has done exactly what he said he would do in relation to his development of weapons. Everything, that is, except yet attack the US.

The international community has appeared somewhat complacent over the North Korea nuclear capabilities hitherto, despite Kim's claims.

