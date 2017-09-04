Breaking News

Dialysis clinic steps up to ensure vital care in Harvey's aftermath

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 5:01 PM ET, Mon September 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
Hide Caption
1 of 74
Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
Hide Caption
2 of 74
A baby sits with family belongings at a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/30/us/gallery-furniture-store-houston-shelter/index.html&quot;&gt; Gallery Furniture store&lt;/a&gt; in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A baby sits with family belongings at a Gallery Furniture store in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
Hide Caption
3 of 74
Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
Hide Caption
4 of 74
Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. &quot;Even Katrina wasn&#39;t this bad,&quot; Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
Hide Caption
5 of 74
Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
Hide Caption
6 of 74
A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
Hide Caption
7 of 74
Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
Hide Caption
8 of 74
The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
Hide Caption
9 of 74
Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
Hide Caption
10 of 74
Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
11 of 74
Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
12 of 74
Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
Hide Caption
13 of 74
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
14 of 74
President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/29/politics/trump-texas-harvey-visit/index.html&quot;&gt;Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs&lt;/a&gt; that will be needed to rebuild the region. &quot;Nobody&#39;s seen this kind of water,&quot; he said. &quot;Probably, there&#39;s never been something so expensive in our country&#39;s history.&quot; While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, &quot;We want to do it better than ever before.&quot;
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. "Nobody's seen this kind of water," he said. "Probably, there's never been something so expensive in our country's history." While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
Hide Caption
15 of 74
Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
Hide Caption
16 of 74
Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
Hide Caption
17 of 74
An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
Hide Caption
18 of 74
Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather&#39;s house in Houston&#39;s Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather's house in Houston's Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
Hide Caption
19 of 74
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
20 of 74
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
Hide Caption
21 of 74
People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
Hide Caption
22 of 74
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
Hide Caption
23 of 74
Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
24 of 74
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
Hide Caption
25 of 74
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
26 of 74
A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
27 of 74
People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
28 of 74
Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
Hide Caption
29 of 74
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
30 of 74
People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
31 of 74
People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
32 of 74
Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
Hide Caption
33 of 74
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
34 of 74
Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Hide Caption
35 of 74
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
36 of 74
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
37 of 74
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Hide Caption
38 of 74
Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative&#39;s damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
Hide Caption
39 of 74
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
40 of 74
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Hide Caption
41 of 74
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
Hide Caption
42 of 74
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
43 of 74
Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Hide Caption
44 of 74
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
45 of 74
Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
46 of 74
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
47 of 74
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
48 of 74
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
49 of 74
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Hide Caption
50 of 74
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
Hide Caption
51 of 74
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
52 of 74
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
53 of 74
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
54 of 74
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
55 of 74
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Hide Caption
56 of 74
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
57 of 74
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
58 of 74
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Hide Caption
59 of 74
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
Hide Caption
60 of 74
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Hide Caption
61 of 74
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Hide Caption
62 of 74
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
Hide Caption
63 of 74
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Hide Caption
64 of 74
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Hide Caption
65 of 74
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Hide Caption
66 of 74
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
67 of 74
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
68 of 74
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Hide Caption
69 of 74
A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
70 of 74
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
Hide Caption
71 of 74
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
Hide Caption
72 of 74
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Hide Caption
73 of 74
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Hide Caption
74 of 74
01 harvey 083111 harvey 083002 harvey 083104 harvey 083103 harvey 083112 harvey 083013 harvey 083014 harvey 083005 harvey 083116 harvey 082901 harvey 083007 harvey 083021 harvey 082925 harvey 082908 harvey 083019 harvey 082903 harvey 083023 harvey 082904 harvey 083022 harvey 082924 harvey 082902 harvey 083023 harvey 082804 harvey 082803 harvey 082926 harvey 082836 harvery 082810 harvey 082901 harvey 082937 harvery 082807 harvey 082930 rharvery 082814 harvey 082906 harvey 082917 harvey 082827 harvery 0828 20 harvey 082816 harvey 082815 harvey 082921 harvey 082819 harvey 082829 harvey 082814 harvey 082801 hurricane harvey tim fadek62C hurricane harvey 082711 harvey 082802 harvey 082807 harvey 082801 harvey 082812 harvey 082878 Hurricane Hargvey 082706 harvey 082805 hurricane harvey 082703 harvey 082808 harvey 082809 hurricane harvey tim fadek13 harvey 082803 hurricane harvey 082706 hurricane harvey 082704 hurricane harvey 082710 harvey 082862 hurricane harvey 082647 hurricane harvey 082656 hurricane harvey 082653 hurricane harvey 082652 hurricane harvey 082605 hurricane harvey tim fadek08 hurricane harvey tim fadek30 Hurricane Harvey 082623 Hurricane Harvey 082607 hurricane harvey tim fadek06 hurricane harvey tim fadek18 hurricane harvey 0825 space station 04 Hurricane Harvey 0825

Story highlights

  • When hurricanes strike, dialysis patients can have it especially hard
  • At one Houston kidney clinic, staffers did all they could to keep patients safe

(CNN)At one Fresenius Kidney Care center in Houston, the clinic director noticed that one patient waiting for a kidney transplant had a much more immediate need last week, as the city struggled with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The woman needed a ride home from dialysis. Ambulances were tied up rescuing flood victims, and there was a midnight curfew.

It was getting late, so Dr. Sarah Shearer made an unusual decision: She brought the patient home with her.
"I had a daughter at home who did a quick clean, since I hadn't seen our place for a little while," Shearer said. She and her staff were working 15-hour days to keep up with the flow of patients whose own kidney clinics were flooded or who couldn't get to their usual centers because of impassable roads. "We were both too tired, so when we finally got to my home, we went right to bed."
    After 60 years of helping Beaumont, Texas hospital needed help of its own
    After 60 years of helping Beaumont, Texas hospital needed help of its own
    When hurricanes strike, dialysis patients can have it especially hard. A working medical system is necessary for any functional society, but for patients on dialysis, it's an issue of life or death. They typically need treatment three times a week so that dialysis can do what functioning kidneys do: Keep blood contents stable and help the body get rid of extra fluid, as well as making hormones that help keep bones strong and regulate blood pressure.
    Thus, dialysis patients have to be able to get to a clinic, and that clinic has to have running water and electricity -- something not all southeast Texas clinics had after Harvey's heavy rains and floodwaters swept through. Depending on where they are in their treatment cycle, a patient without dialysis may have only a short time before they get sick. They could even die.
    Read More
    "Pardon the horrible analogy, but in Houston, these patients were at risk of flooding of their homes and literally flooding from inside their bodies," Shearer said. Without treatment, "water can build up in their lungs, and it impacts their heart. It is like a bathtub that is plugged. The water has nowhere to go."
    Siri saves sick girl from Harvey floodwaters
    Siri saves sick girl from Harvey floodwaters
    Staffers at dialysis centers across flooded areas of southeast Texas had to go above and beyond to keep their patients safe, even when they didn't know about the safety of their own friends and families.
    Harvey had terrible timing, hitting over the weekend, when most patients go the longest without treatment. Mondays, usually a clinic's busiest day, got even busier, and Shearer said August 28 was like no other she had ever experienced.
    She was the first staffer to arrive after the storm and was immediately inundated with calls from other clinics that needed help. The parking lot soon filled with ambulances, trucks, vans and even school buses.
    "The day became somewhat of a blur," Shearer said.
    She got out her clipboard and enlisted staff members' help. Social workers started answering phones and doing secretarial duties. A patient technician helped fix a leaky pipe. When someone called who couldn't find a ride to the center, a regional manager braved the water to pick the patient up in his own truck.
    In Texas, not all heroes wear capes
    In Texas, not all heroes wear capes
    She became accustomed to patients coming in at all hours. At one point, she looked up and saw a fuel truck in the parking lot. She thought the truck was bringing in another patient, but Fresenius, the clinic's corporate parent, had sent it to fill employees' vehicles.
    "There were a couple of restaurants that delivered food that was provided by Fresenius, and I mistakenly wondered if they had someone who needed dialysis, too," Shearer said.
    Dialysis clinics in Texas had prepared when they heard Harvey was coming, learning the lessons of earlier storms. When Hurricane Sandy hit New York in 2012, for instance, one study showed that after storm surge and an explosion at a power plant cut electricity for an entire week, at least 26% of dialysis patients who were surveyed missed at least one session in the week after the storm. Of them, nearly 70% missed one or two appointments, and about 20% missed three to five sessions.
    Trump pays 2nd visit to Texas; Houston mayor orders 300 to evacuate
    Trump pays 2nd visit to Texas; Houston mayor orders 300 to evacuate
    Texas clinics didn't want their patients to struggle. Patients were encouraged to come in early for treatment and got reminders about keeping emergency supplies on hand: drinking water and special food, first aid supplies, three days' worth of medicine, emergency phone numbers for doctors and backup dialysis centers, and a list of the medicines patients were taking.
    Most patients who came in to Shearer's clinic were prepared. In fact, some even shared their extra food with the bus driver who brought them in, she said.
    It was a tough circumstance, but patients were supportive of the staff and each other. "To hear patients laughing and encouraging each other, it is something you would have to be here to believe," Shearer said.
    And although tens of thousands of dialysis patients live across the flood zone, not one person died due to dialysis issues, Shearer said, something she characterizes as "remarkable."
    Fresenius staff goes over post-Harvey logistics.
    Fresenius staff goes over post-Harvey logistics.
    About 30 Fresenius employees were displaced by the floods. This week, as schedules get back to normal and more clinics reopen, the company is sending 40 relief employees to clinics across the flooded area. About 200 people from across the country had offered to fill in.
    Richard Alderson, the Fresenius regional vice president who has been working at its command center, said staff members are determined to find temporary housing for those who were displaced. The company has found 48 rental cars for workers who lost their vehicles to the floods as well as additional clothing, personal and cleaning supplies, baby care items, diapers and food: "anything people need," Alderson said
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    He said the storm has brought out the best in people. On Saturday, a family drove down from Dallas and stopped by with a trailer filled with bottled water.
    "They left us with three pallets of water to distribute," Alderson said. "They had three small children, and they wanted to teach their children the importance of caring for other people. It brought tears to my eyes."