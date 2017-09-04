Breaking News

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge pregnant with third child

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 6:12 AM ET, Mon September 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the 2017 Portrait Gala, at the National Portrait Gallery in London on March 28, 2017. The 2017 Gala is fundraising for Coming Home, a project that will make it possible for portraits of iconic individuals to return to places that are special to them for a loan period of over three years. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / NEIL HALL (Photo credit should read NEIL HALL/AFP/Getty Images)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the 2017 Portrait Gala, at the National Portrait Gallery in London on March 28, 2017. The 2017 Gala is fundraising for Coming Home, a project that will make it possible for portraits of iconic individuals to return to places that are special to them for a loan period of over three years. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / NEIL HALL (Photo credit should read NEIL HALL/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The Duchess of Cambridge's best moments

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)Britain's Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, have announced they are expecting a third child, according to a statement from Kensington Palace on Monday.

"Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," the statement read.
"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," it added.
The palace statement said that as with her two previous pregnancies Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which involves nausea and vomiting more severe than the typical morning sickness many women suffer during early pregnancy.
    The royal couple already have two children, 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 2.
    Read More
    Developing story - more to come