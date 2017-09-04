CNN 10 - September 5, 2017

Breaking News

September 5,, 2017

Today's show begins with a report on what exactly a hydrogen bomb is, following the announcement that North Korea had successfully tested one. We're also looking at how the international community responded. Updates on the recovery from Hurricane Harvey and the concerns about Hurricane Irma are featured. And we're bringing you the story of a CNN Hero who's helping other U.S. veterans through surfing.
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
