At least 30,000 Rohingya trapped in Myanmar mountains without food

Story highlights Crackdown intensified on August 25 after Myanmar police were attacked by militants

UN says 73,000 Rohingya have fled across the border to Bangladesh

(CNN) Tens of thousands of refugees are trapped on the border into Bangladesh without basic food and medicine amid operations by the Myanmar military, which have already killed hundreds.

Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch Saturday showed what they are desperate to escape -- entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants.

More than 73,000 Rohingyas have now fled across the border since August 25, the United Nations said Sunday.

But in northern Rakhine State there are reports of at least another 30,000 Rohingyas trapped in hilly terrain without basic supplies of food, water or medicine, according to activists.

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, are considered some of the most persecuted people in the world. Myanmar, also known as Burma, considers them Bangladeshi and Bangladesh says they're Burmese.