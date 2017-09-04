Geneva (CNN) North Korea has evolved from being a regional menace to a "global threat," the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog has said.

Yukiya Amano, head of the International Atomic Energy Authority, told CNN that North Korea's claim that it had tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday represented a "new dimension of threat."

Tensions have risen on the Korean Peninsula after the test at the weekend. Seoul launched a series of live drills in response and boosted the deployment of a controversial US-made missile defense system, THAAD.

"I think the North Korean threat is a global one now. In the past people believed it was a regional one, that's no longer the case," Amano, director general of the IAEA, told CNN.

"It is a global threat now and it combines nuclear weapons and missiles."

