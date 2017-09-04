Crowd sprayed with burning fuel at drag race

(CNN) A man was in critical condition and 11 others were seriously injured after a car at a drag racing event in Australia sprayed burning fuel into the crowd.

The incident happened at the Red CentreNATS event in Alice Springs on Sunday.

Shocked spectators filmed fireballs shooting out of a competition car as it skidded round in circles.

"Twelve patients are currently being treated at Alice Springs Hospital. One patient is in a critical condition and the remaining 11 are in a serious but stable condition," the organizers, Northern Territory Major Events Company, said in a statement.

"This is a distressing situation, however all patients are receiving the care they need."

