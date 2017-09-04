(CNN)Happy Labor Day! Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
North Korea nuclear threat
- US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "begging for war" as she urged the UN Security Council to adopt the strongest sanctions measures possible to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program.
- Meanwhile, Trump talks with the South Korean President amid worries of a rift with the US ally over North Korea strategy. The disagreement burst into the open on Sunday when Trump tweeted a broadside against South Korea.
In other news
-- President Donald Trump is expected to end a program that protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children -- so-called Dreamers -- from deportation, four sources familiar with the decision told CNN.
Two of the sources said the plan is to have a six-month delay in any action regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program to allow Congress time to pass a fix through legislation that would allow the undocumented immigrants to stay in the country.
-- Alex Wubbels, the Utah nurse who was arrested when she refused to let police officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim, is considering legal action after the frightening encounter that lit up social media and provoked widespread outrage.
"Right now, I'm trying to re-educate. As officers and health care workers, we have to work together on behalf of our citizens, our friends, the people we live with," Wubbel said.
-- Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.
-- California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency as Los Angeles County battles a huge fire.
Firefighters gained ground Sunday in their battle against the La Tuna brush fire near Burbank, California, in Los Angeles County.
Crews had the 7,000-acre blaze under 30% containment by Sunday evening, up from 15% containment earlier in the day.