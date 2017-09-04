Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, September 4

By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Mon September 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea.

(CNN)Happy Labor Day! Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

North Korea nuclear threat

    In other news

    Read More
    -- President Donald Trump is expected to end a program that protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children -- so-called Dreamers -- from deportation, four sources familiar with the decision told CNN.
    Two of the sources said the plan is to have a six-month delay in any action regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program to allow Congress time to pass a fix through legislation that would allow the undocumented immigrants to stay in the country.

    -- Alex Wubbels, the Utah nurse who was arrested when she refused to let police officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim, is considering legal action after the frightening encounter that lit up social media and provoked widespread outrage.
    "Right now, I'm trying to re-educate. As officers and health care workers, we have to work together on behalf of our citizens, our friends, the people we live with," Wubbel said.
    -- Britain's Prince William and his wife, Catherine, are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace announced on Monday.
    -- California Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency as Los Angeles County battles a huge fire.
    Firefighters gained ground Sunday in their battle against the La Tuna brush fire near Burbank, California, in Los Angeles County.
    Crews had the 7,000-acre blaze under 30% containment by Sunday evening, up from 15% containment earlier in the day.