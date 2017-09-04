(CNN) Happy Labor Day! Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

North Korea nuclear threat

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!

In other news

Two of the sources said the plan is to have a six-month delay in any action regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program to allow Congress time to pass a fix through legislation that would allow the undocumented immigrants to stay in the country.



-- Alex Wubbels, the Utah nurse who was arrested when she refused to let police officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim, is considering legal action after the frightening encounter that lit up social media and provoked widespread outrage.

"Right now, I'm trying to re-educate. As officers and health care workers, we have to work together on behalf of our citizens, our friends, the people we live with," Wubbel said.

Firefighters gained ground Sunday in their battle against the La Tuna brush fire near Burbank, California, in Los Angeles County.

Crews had the 7,000-acre blaze under 30% containment by Sunday evening, up from 15% containment earlier in the day.