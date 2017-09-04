Colombia's government reaches ceasefire deal with ELN

Story highlights Colombian government signs peace agreement with rebel group

Government reached peace deal with FARC last year

(CNN) The Colombian government has reached an agreement with leftist ELN rebels on a bilateral ceasefire starting October 1, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced on television Monday.

The ceasefire will run for an initial 102 days through January 12, 2018, and will be renewed if progress continues to be made in negotiations between the two sides.

Last week, the country's most powerful former guerrilla force transitioned into the political arena. On Thursday, FARC unveiled the name and logo of its new political party . The acronym remains the same but the group's chosen party name is "Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común" or "Common Alternative Revolutionary Force."

FARC's new party logo.

The announcement comes after an almost week-long political convention in Bogota.

