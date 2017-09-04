Kenya sets presidential election rerun for October 17

Story highlights Incumbent Kenyatta and challenger Odinga will vie for presidency -- again

Bad memories of violence after 2007 vote are still fresh in Kenya

(CNN) Kenya will hold another presidential election on October 17 after its disputed vote last month was thrown out, the country's election commission said.

This comes after the country's Supreme Court on Friday invalidated the results of the contentious August 8 presidential election and ordered a new vote within 60 days.

President Uhuru Kenyatta won the election over veteran opposition candidate Raila Odinga. But the court upheld a petition by Odinga, who had claimed Kenyatta's re-election was fraudulent.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission set the date at its 204th plenary meeting, the body said on Twitter. Kenyatta and Odinga, along with their same running mates, will once again compete for the seat.

The fresh presidential election is officially scheduled for 17th October 2017. Read here for more. #ElectionsKE2017 pic.twitter.com/1MH0jLdOad — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) September 4, 2017

"There shall be no fresh nominations in the envisaged fresh election," the commission said.

Read More