Where will Hurricane Irma go? Nobody knows

(CNN) Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Saturday night Irma was a Category 2 hurricane churning about 2,000 miles west of Africa and 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Island. Its winds were nearing 110 mph (175 km/h) , the National Hurricane Center said.

"Irma is expected to be a major hurricane when it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles early next week, producing rough surf and rip currents," the NHC said.

'Irma could also cause dangerous wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts on some islands, although it is too soon to specify where and when those hazards could occur," it said, warning that residents of the Lesser Antilles should monitor the hurricane's progress.

But the center said it was too early to know what impact Irma could have on the Bahamas and United States, where there are no warnings or watches currently in effect.

