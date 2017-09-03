Story highlights People who chose to stay in flooded homes ordered to evacuate

Mexico says it will send relief supplies to US this week

(CNN) At least 13 toxic waste sites in Texas were flooded or damaged by Hurricane Harvey, adding on to the challenges as the area begins clean up efforts following the deadly storm.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Saturday that it had assessed 41 Superfund sites using aerial images, and determined the ones badly affected by the storm.

The impact of flooding on the sites is unknown. The EPA said its workers have not been able to "safely access the sites" but are ready to do so as soon as the floodwaters recede.

A Superfund site is land that is contaminated by hazardous waste and identified by the EPA as a candidate for cleanup because it poses a risk to human health and/or the environment. The 13 affected sites have industrial waste from petrochemical companies, acid compounds, solvents and pesticides.

In the Houston area, authorities had said it would take 10-15 days for floodwaters to recede.

Read More