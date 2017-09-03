(CNN) President Donald Trump condemned North Korea's claimed test of a hydrogen bomb in a series of tweets Sunday morning, calling Pyongyang's words and actions "hostile and dangerous" and saying "talk of appeasement will not work."

"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States," Trump wrote, adding that Pyongyang "has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success."

"South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!" the President wrote.

This is North Korea's sixth-ever test of a nuclear weapon and the first since Trump took office.

The test was a "perfect success" and the final step in attaining a "state nuclear force," North Korean news anchor Ri Chun Hee said in a televised announcement Sunday.

Read More