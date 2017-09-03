North Korea, Afghanistan top Hill's fall national security agenda

Story highlights The House and Senate will receive briefings on North Korea and Afghanistan on Wednesday

The first item on the Senate's agenda will be the defense authorization bill

(CNN) The Senate returns to Washington in September preparing to take up a massive defense policy bill led by Sen. John McCain as the Arizona Republican returns to Congress following his first round of treatment for brain cancer.

The chairman of the Senate armed services committee, McCain will lead debate on the National Defense Authorization Act, one of the few remaining "must-pass" pieces of legislation that would authorize $700 billion in Pentagon spending and set a wide swath of military policy.

The measure is expected to be debated on the floor as early as this week, and it will set the pace as one of numerous national security issues Congress will tackle in the fall.

There have been major foreign policy developments around the globe since Congress was last in Washington, which is reflected in the double-barreled briefings scheduled Wednesday on North Korea and Afghanistan.

The full House and Senate will receive separate classified, members-only briefings from Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joe Dunford and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.