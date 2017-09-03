Breaking News

Jeff Flake: 'No good options' on NK, but Trump has a 'good team'

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 9:49 AM ET, Sun September 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Flake on N. Korea: There are no good options
Flake on N. Korea: There are no good options

    JUST WATCHED

    Flake on N. Korea: There are no good options

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Flake on N. Korea: There are no good options 01:19

Washington (CNN)Following North Korea's latest nuclear weapons test, one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken Republican critics expressed confidence in Trump's team, but not the commander in chief himself.

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Trump, like most new presidents, was inexperienced in foreign policy, adding that he would like a "measured" response from the Oval Office.
"Obviously, you'd like a leader that is measured and sober and consistent," Flake said, adding, "We've got a good team around the President."
Flake echoed the administration's previous statements on the North Korean nuclear threat, saying all options needed to be on the table -- including military ones -- and said there is no clear path forward to resolving Pyongyang's continued nuclear development.
    "It becomes cliche to say there are no good options here, but there really aren't," Flake said.